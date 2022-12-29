The Philippine Space Agency (PhilSA) posted a heads up public advisory for incoming debris from China’s Long March 3B rocket launched today from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center.

China’s Long March-3B carrier rocket propelled into orbit on December 29th the Shiyan-10 02 satellite to be used for in-orbit verification of new space technologies, such as space environment monitoring.

Unburned debris

Meanwhile, PhilSA recommended “precautionary measures related to expected unburned debris from the Long March 3B rocket.” PhilSA issued an advisory to all relevant government agencies on the estimated drop zone area and proposed the issuance of appropriate warnings on air and marine access.

The launch vehicle leftovers, such as the rocket boosters and payload fairing, were projected to fall within a drop zone area located within the vicinity of Recto bank.

“While not projected to fall on land features or inhabited areas within the Philippine territory, falling debris poses danger and potential risk to ships, aircraft, fishing boats, and other vessels that will pass through the drop zone,” according to a PhilSA statement.

Public caution

The actual drop zone area, PhilSA added, may change because of various factors such as the Earth’s rotation, weather, and climate conditions.

“There is also a possibility for the debris to float around the area and wash toward nearby coasts. Furthermore, the possibility of an uncontrolled re-entry to the atmosphere of the rocket’s upper stages returning from outer space cannot be ruled out at this time,” PhilSA stated.

PhilSA reiterated its earlier public advisory to immediately inform local authorities if suspected debris is sighted. PhilSA also cautioned the public against retrieving or coming in close contact with these materials that may contain remnants of toxic substances such as rocket fuel.